Maharashtra Reports 7,302 Covid-19 Cases, 120 Deaths

Maharashtra reported 7,302 new COVID-19 cases and 120 fatalities on Thursday, taking the infection tally of the state to 62,45,057 and death toll to 1,31,038, a health department official said. As many as 7,756 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing the number of recovered cases to 60,16,506. There are 5,51,872 people in home quarantine while 3,743 are in institutional quarantine. The state has 94,168 active COVID-19 patients.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 96.34 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.09 per cent. Nandurbar, Dhule and Wardha districts and Parbhani city did not record any new infections on Thursday. State capital Mumbai recorded 389 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 7,32,971, while its death toll increased to 15,810 with addition of 10 fresh fatalities.A total of 1,190 new COVID-19 cases and 35 fatalities were reported in the wider Mumbai division that comprises the city and its satellite towns, taking the region's case tally to 16,31,195 and death toll to 33,925.

Nashik division added 886 cases and eight deaths of which 690 infections were reported from Ahmednagar district alone which also reported six deaths.The Pune division reported 2,427 fresh cases and 17 deaths.

Kolhapur division reported 2,458 new cases and 45 deaths. Out of 45 deaths, 12 were reported from Sindhudurg district and 10 from rural parts of Sangli district.Aurangabad division reported 59 new cases and eight deaths. Latur division reported 223 new cases and three deaths.

Akola division reported 38 new cases and no deaths. Nagpur division added 21 cases while four persons succumbed to the infection in the region. With 1,95,624 tests in past 24 hours, the state has so far carried out 4,62,64,059 coroavirus tests.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 62,45,057; New cases 7,302; Death toll 1,31,038; Total recoveries 60,16,506; Active cases 94,168; Tests conducted so far 4,62,64,059.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here