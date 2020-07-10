INDIA

1-MIN READ

Maharashtra Reports Biggest Single-day Spike of 7,862 Covid-19 Cases, 226 Deaths; Tally Now at 2.38 Lakh

A healthcare worker checks a woman's temperature in Mumbai. (Reuters)

As many as 5,366 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals during the day, the department said in a statement.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 10, 2020, 9:18 PM IST
Maharashtra reported its highest single-day spike of 7,862 new cases on Friday, which pushed the overall tally of patients in the state to 2,38,461, the health department said.

With 226 more patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll in the state reached 9,893, it said.

As many as 5,366 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals during the day, the department said

in a statement.

india-data-0710

This took the number of recovered patients in the state to 1,32,625, it said, adding that 12,53,978 people have

been tested so far.

There are 95,943 active cases in the state at present.

