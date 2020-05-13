Covid-19 Cases in Maharashtra Inch Near 26k-Mark as State Sees Highest Single-day Spike, 54 Deaths

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported the single-day highest 1,495 new COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths, 40 of them in Mumbai alone, taking the overall case count to 25,922 and the number of fatalities to 975, a Health department official said.

A total of 422 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of the recovered patients to 5,547, he said.

Meanwhile, the count of coronavirus positive patients in Mumbai alone crossed the 15,000-mark after 800 more persons were found infected.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the country's financial rose to 15,581 from 14,781 after new patients were found in the past 24 hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The civic body said that the death toll in the city grew to 595 as coronavirus claimed 40 more lives. Of the 800 new cases detected in the last 24 hours, 198 tested positive in the tests conducted at various private labs, the BMC said.

The first coronavirus positive case in the megapolis was found on March 11, while the first death due to the infection was reported on March 17, it added.