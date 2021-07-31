Maharashtra Reports Its First Zika Virus Case, Pune Woman Tests Positive

Maharashtra has reported its first case of Zika virus infection. A resident of Purandar district in rural Pune has tested positive for the infection. The woman had been admitted to the Belsar primary health center in Purandar, sources told CNN-News18. She has now recovered and been sent home.

None of her family members have contacted the infection, sources added.

Based on suspicion, five samples had been sent for testing, out of which one was found positive for Zika.

The State quick response team visited the area on Saturday as several fever cases were reported this month. The team spoke to locals about the necessary precautions. It has also put in place a stringent protocol to tackle it.

Three cases of chikungunya have also been detected in the area.

Until now, Zika cases are being reported only in Kerala.

Among the 61 infected in the state was a 24-year-old pregnant woman who was diagnosed with the mosquito-transmitted disease last month. Hers was the first case of the virus in the state.

The symptoms are similar to dengue and they include fever, rashes and joint pain.

Zika virus is transmitted mostly by the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito, mainly Aedes aegypti. The infection is mostly found in the tropical and subtropical regions. The Aedes mosquito is known to usually bite during the day, especially during the early morning and evening. Dengue, chikungunya, and yellow fever are all spread by the same mosquito.

The symptoms of Zika are similar to dengue including fever, skin rashes and joint pain. In the vast majority of cases, there are no symptoms. Zika can cause paralysis (Guillain-Barré Syndrome) in some people. It has the potential to cause birth abnormalities in pregnant women.

