Maharashtra Reports More Than 8,600 New Coronavirus Cases in A Day, 51 Deaths

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 8,623 new coronavirus cases and 51 deaths, with 987 cases being reported from state capital Mumbai.

Twenty-eight out of 36 districts of the state have recorded a whopping spike in the daily coronavirus caseload in the past two weeks, which is up from 21 districts in the past 10 days. Districts in the Marathwada region like Latur, Hingoli, Parbhani, and Nanded are adding large numbers of active cases.

The health department’s data shows that active cases in the state have shot up, while new hotspots have emerged in Vidarbha, Amravati, Akola, and Yavatmal.

With fresh cases, Vidharba has become the epicentre of the February surge followed by Nagpur, Pune, Mumbai, Thane and Amravati. Active cases in these five districts have accounted for nearly 65 per cent of the total active cases in Maharashtra. A Times of India report stated the incidence of cases is particularly high in Nagpur where 5 million people reside as compared to Mumbai which has a population of 13 million. Across the state, Amravati has the highest positivity rate in the state- 41.5 per cent.

On Saturday, lockdown in Amravati city was extended for a week while restrictions were also imposed for the weekend in Nagpur, Buldhana and Yavatmal.

Amravati district collector Shailesh Naval ordered extension of the lockdown in Amravati and Achalpur cities for a week, and also imposed restrictions in Anjangaon Surji town. Amravati, Achalpur and places adjoining these two cities and the entire Anjangaon Surji town will remain under lockdown till 6 am on March 8, he said.