Maharashtra Reports Record 105 Coronavirus Deaths And 2,190 New Cases

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported the highest number of Covid-19 deaths so far at 105, including 32 in Mumbai, taking the count of overall fatalities to 1,897, a Health official said.







The number of cases spiked by 2,190 to 56,948. This is for the first time that Maharashtra has reported deaths in three digits, the official said.







"Of the 105 deaths, 39 deaths occurred in the last two days and rest 66 between April 21 and May 24," he said.







Mumbai now accounts for 34,018 of the total 56,948 COVID-19 cases and 1,097 fatalities.







A total of 964 patients were discharged after recovery, taking the number of such cases to 17,918, the official said. With this, the number of active cases has gone up to 37,125.







In some good news, while the number of the discharged people is increasing, the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases also improved to 14.7 days from 11.5 in the last week.







"The improved doubling rate means we are succeeding in containing the spread of the coronavirus," he said.







"Of the total 32,42,160 tests conducted so far in the country, 12.4 per cent tests have been conducted in Maharashtra," he said, adding that the per million testing in the state is 3,142 as against the national average of 2,363.







The official said that the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra stands at 31.5 per cent.







Of the total 105 fresh deaths, 32 were reported from Mumbai, 16 from Thane, 10 from Jalgaon, nine from Pune, seven each from Navi Mumbai and Raigad, six from Aloka, four from Aurangabad, three each from Nashik and Solapur, two from Satara, one each from Ahmednagar, Nagpur, Nandurbar, Panvel and Vasai Virar. One person from Gujarat also died, he said.







The worst-hit Thane division, which includes Mumbai and surrounding satellite towns, has reported 43,466 cases and 1,290 deaths.







Pune city, which is also worst-hit by virus pandemic, has reported 5,830 cases and 276 fatalities so far. The number of cases and deaths in Pune division are 7,688 and 350, respectively, he said.







The Nashik division has reported 1,765 cases and 121 deaths so far.







Kolhapur division has 651 cases and seven deaths while Aurangabad has 1,572 cases and 58 deaths, the official said.







The Latur division reported 284 cases and eight deaths so far while the Akola division has recorded 857 cases and 40 deaths.







There are 612 cases and ten deaths in Nagpur division, he said, adding that 53 people from other states are receiving treatment in Maharashtra for COVID-19.







The virus has claimed lives of 13 persons from other states, he said.







The state has conducted 4,03,976 tests so far of which 56,948 samples tested positive while the rest returned negative.







The number of containment zones is 2,684 in the state. Currently 5,82,701 people are in home quarantine and 37,761 in institutional quarantine, he said.







Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 56,948, new cases 2,190 deaths 1,897, discharged 17,918, active cases 37,125, people tested so far 4,03,976.