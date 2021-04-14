Maharashtra Restrictions: House-helps Allowed to Travel, Can Go to Work, Says BMC Chief

Mumbai civic chief IS Chahal said house-helps would be allowed to travel and work during the fresh set of restrictions announced by the Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation ministry on Tuesday under a ‘break the chain’ initiative that asked many establishments and non- essential services to close down till May 1.

Chahal told PTI that domestic helps or maids will be allowed to travel and go to work during this period.

BMC additional commissioner Suresh Kakani said a fresh set of orders will be issued tomorrow as clarification for the residents of Mumbai.

“We will explain which works or services can remain open during the period. The break the chain restrictions will come into effect from tomorrow 8 pm. We will issue our orders before it,” Kakani said.

