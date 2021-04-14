india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»India»Maharashtra Restrictions: House-helps Allowed to Travel, Can Go to Work, Says BMC Chief
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra Restrictions: House-helps Allowed to Travel, Can Go to Work, Says BMC Chief

A police officer patrols on a Segway along the promenade outside the Gateway of India during curfew in Mumbai. REUTERS

A police officer patrols on a Segway along the promenade outside the Gateway of India during curfew in Mumbai. REUTERS

BMC additional commissioner Suresh Kakani said a fresh set of orders will be issued tomorrow as clarification for the residents of Mumbai.

Mumbai civic chief IS Chahal said house-helps would be allowed to travel and work during the fresh set of restrictions announced by the Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation ministry on Tuesday under a ‘break the chain’ initiative that asked many establishments and non- essential services to close down till May 1.

Chahal told PTI that domestic helps or maids will be allowed to travel and go to work during this period.

BMC additional commissioner Suresh Kakani said a fresh set of orders will be issued tomorrow as clarification for the residents of Mumbai.

“We will explain which works or services can remain open during the period. The break the chain restrictions will come into effect from tomorrow 8 pm. We will issue our orders before it,” Kakani said.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 14, 2021, 07:20 IST