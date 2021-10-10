Maha Retail Traders To Shut Shops Till 4pm In Support of Bandh Called by MVA Against Lakhimpur Violence

Maharashtra retail traders’ association has decided to keep all shops closed until 4 pm in support of the bandh called by the state government in protest against skilling of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. The president of the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Assocaition (FRTWA), Viren Shah, following the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s request, asked traders to not operate shops through the day.

The three partners in the MVA government in Maharashtra have appealed to the people to wholeheartedly support Monday’s state-wide bandh called by them to protest the killing of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri. The shutdown has been called by the ruling allies - Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

“The state-wide bandh will commence from 12 midnight," NCP spokesman and state minister Nawab Malik said on Sunday. The workers of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are meeting citizens with an appeal to participate in the bandh wholeheartedly and express their solidarity with farmers, he said.

Several trade organisations in Pune have expressed support for Monday’s Maharashtra bandh called by the ruling MVA constituents and other outfits to protest against the October 3 killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. The Federation of Trade Association of Pune (FTAP) president Fattechand Ranka said all shops, except those dealing in essential items, will remain closed till 3 pm on Monday.

Over 2,000 traders dealing in fruits, vegetables, flowers, grains, onions and potatoes etc will support the bandh to show solidarity with farmers who play an all-important role in their sector, said Rohan Ursal, secretary of the Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard Adate (Traders) Association.

(With PTI inputs)

