Maharashtra: Ruling Shiv Sena’s Funding Declines By Over 15 Percent

The party funding for Shiv Sena has declined recently compared to previous years, according to a report. Maharashtra is currently ruled by the Maha Vikas Aghadi led by Shiv Sena. However, despite being a part of the ruling coalition, the Shiv Sena’s annual funding has slipped by 15.57 percent.

The funding of the Marathi nationalist party has come down significantly from what it was in 2019-2020 when the Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the Chief Minister. Thackeray became the CM on November 28, 2019. Shiv Sena’s funding for the financial year which ended on March 31, 2020, was around Rs 111.40 crore.

For FY 2018-19, the funding of Shiv Sena was Rs 135.50 crore, according to the information provided by it to the Election Commission.

The party received Rs 105.65 crore from donations and grants, Rs 25.39 lakh from fees and registrations, and Rs 5.50 crore from other sources in 2019-20.

In the last two years, Shiv Sena received more than Rs 100 crore in donations from electoral bonds. In the year 2019-2020, 36.79 percent of the Shiv Sena’s revenue, about Rs 40.98 crore, came from the electoral bonds.

In the year 2018-2019, Rs 60.40 crore was received by the party from electoral bonds whereas the party spent Rs 24.31 crore during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here