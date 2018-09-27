GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Maharashtra School Director Rapes 5 Minors with Promise of Free Food, Good Marks; Arrested

Arvind Pawar (61), a director in a residential school for tribals in Kurlap in Sangli in western Maharashtra was arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting students with the promise of free food, free education and good marks in exams.

PTI

Updated:September 27, 2018, 9:07 PM IST
Maharashtra School Director Rapes 5 Minors with Promise of Free Food, Good Marks; Arrested
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Mumbai: Sangli police Thursday added provisions of the SC/ST Act against the director of a residential school, and his aide, who have been arrested for allegedly raping five students and molesting three others.

Arvind Pawar (61), a director in a residential school for tribals in Kurlap in Sangli in western Maharashtra, and his aide Manisha Kamble (40) were arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting students with the promise of free food, free education and good marks in exams.

The two were produced in court Thursday which remanded them in police custody till October 5.

"As one of the victims belongs to a Scheduled Caste community, we have invoked sections of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act," an official said.

The two have also been charged with sections under the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He said that 70 students of the school had been shifted to another residential school, adding that their statements were being recorded.

In another development, parents of students, who had come to collect their belongings, on Thursday allegedly manhandled the principal.

Most of the students hail from places like Pune, Sangli and Satara.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
