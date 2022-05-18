Maharashtra Secretariat 'Mantralaya' Reopens for Public After 2 Years

The Maharashtra secretariat ‘Mantralaya’ reopened for the public on Wednesday, two years after it was shut following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. A government circular said the general public will be able to get entry to the government headquarters after 2 pm.

In March 2020, after the outbreak of the pandemic, there was a lockdown and in the wake to COVID-19 cases in the secretariat, the premises was closed for the public. On April 2 this year, the Maharashtra government lifted all COVID-19 restrictions, including wearing of masks in public places.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on April 13 visited the state secretariat for the first time after recovering from a spine surgery which he underwent in November last year. He had then asked the state administration to focus on paperless governance with increased use of technology.

