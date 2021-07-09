Maharashtra Sees Almost 9k Covid Cases, 200 Deaths; 10,458 Recover

Mumbai: Maharashtra reported 8,992 new coronavirus cases and 200 fresh fatalities on Friday, while 10,458 patients recovered from the infection, a state health department official said. The official said with this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state surged to 61,40,968, while the total fatalities rose to 1,25,034.

The state reported a decrease in the daily COVID-19 cases, but the fatalities rose as compared to Thursday, when it had reported 9,114 new infections and 121 deaths.The official said as many as 10,458 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered cases to 59,00,440.

The state now has 1,12,231 active cases.Maharashtra’s recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 96.08 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.03 per cent, the official said.

According to the official, 4,35,65,119 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the state, including 2,14,862 tests on Friday, reflecting an overall positivity rate of 14.1 per cent.The official said currently 6,27,243 people are in home quarantine and 4,756 people are in institutional quarantine across the state.

Out of 1,12,231 active COVID-19 cases across the state, the highest - 17,636 - are in Pune district, followed by Thane and Mumbai with 16,630 and 11,269 patients, respectively.According to the health department, of the total 59,00,440 recovered patients, the highest - 10,31,138 - are from Pune district, followed by Mumbai and Thane with 6,97,444 and 5,57,148 cases, respectively. Mumbai recorded 596 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 7,26,633, while the death toll increased to 15,599 with the addition of 13 fresh fatalities, the official said.

The official said 342 new cases were reported in Pune municipal limits, which took the tally to 4,97,668, while the death toll increased to 8,487 after three patients succumbed to the infection in the city.According to the official, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal corporation areas reported 14, 227, 61, 38 and nine new COVID-19 cases, respectively. Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases - 61,40,968; new cases 8,992; deaths -1,25,034; recoveries 59,00,440; active cases 1,12,231; tests so far 4,35,65,119.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here