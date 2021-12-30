Maharashtra Sees Big Jump in Daily Covid-19 Infection Count with 5,368 New Cases; 22 Patients Die

Maharashtra on Thursday witnessed a massive spike in the daily coronavirus as well Omicron cases as it reported 5,368 fresh infections, which included 198 patients who were found infected with the new variant, the health department said. The state also reported 22 fatalities during the day. Of the 198 cases of Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, 190 are from Mumbai. With this, the tally of Omicron patients in the state reached 450.

The health department said that 1,193 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery count to 65,07,330. The state’s recovery rate stands at 97.55 per cent.

Currently, 1,33,748 people are in home quarantine and 1,078 others are in institutional quarantine, it added.

