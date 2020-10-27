Maharashtra SET Exam 2020 Rescheduled, Test to be Held in December 2020

Maharashtra SET June Exams 2020 l The examination date for Maharashtra SET 2020 exam has been rescheduled by Savitribai Phule Pune University. According to the varsity, the Maharashtra SET exam 2020 for Maharashtra and Goa will now be held in December. The Maharashtra SET 2020 was originally scheduled to be conducted on June 28, 2020.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra SET 2020 exam is now expected to be held on December 27, 2020. All the candidates who have applied for the Maharashtra SET 2020 exam can check the details at the official website.

According to the official notification released on the official website, the candidates who have registered to sit for the Maharashtra SET 2020 exams are advised to keep visiting the official website for further updates related to the examination. You can read the complete notification here: https://setexam.unipune.ac.in/SET_2020/Public_Notice_ExamDate.pdf

While the official notification has mentioned no date for the rescheduling of Maharashtra SET Exam 2020, various media reports has confirmed that the exam will be held on December 27, 2020. However, the official notification from the concerned authorities mentioned that the confirmation regarding the revised dates of the examinations will be notified in the newspapers as well.

About Maharashtra SET 2020 Exam

Every year, the Savitribai Phule Pune University holds the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test every year for making the candidates eligible to apply for Assistant Professor posts. The SET exams are conducted annually for different fields, including Arts, Science, Mental Moral and Social Sciences, Commerce, Education, Physical Education Law, and Management.

The exam pattern for SET exams consists of Objective Mode divided into two papers. All the questions have objective type questions, which are conducted in two separate sessions. The State Eligibility Test for Maharashtra & Goa states is based on the UGC-NET syllabus. Candidates can visit the official website of SET - setexam.unipune.ac.in to check further details.