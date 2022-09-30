Maharashtra: Silver Coins to Be Given to Parents of Girl Babies Born During Navratri in Chandrapur

Parents of girl babies born during the nine-day festival of Navratri will be gifted silver coins in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur city, an official said on Friday. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Chandrapur MLA Kishore Jorgewar said the Shree Mahakali Mata Seva Samiti will gift silver coins to parents of girls born in the municipal corporation limits during the festival. Parents have to register their names with birth certificates of newborns with the Mahakali temple office during the festival, said Jorgewar, who is the convenor of the Samiti.

With an aim to start a new tradition, a four-day Mahakali festival will be organized in Chandrapur. The festival will be inaugurated by state Minister Sanjay Rathod on October 1, it was stated.

