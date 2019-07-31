Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Over 20 Feared Trapped After Roof of Building in Maharashtra's Solapur Collapses

The latest incident comes amid a series of building collapse in the state in which several people have lost their lives.

News18.com

Updated:July 31, 2019, 2:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Over 20 Feared Trapped After Roof of Building in Maharashtra's Solapur Collapses
The collapse site where people are trapped in Maharashtra's Solapur.
Loading...

Over 20 people are feared trapped after the roof of a building, which houses Bank of Maharashtra’s Solapur branch, collapsed on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Solapur on the Nagar state highway in Karmala village, 150km away from Solapur, and authorities said 10 people had been evacuated.

The latest incident comes amid a series of building collapse in the state in which several people have lost their lives. Thirteen people were killed in Mumbai's Dongri on July 17 when a 4-storey building came crashing down.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram