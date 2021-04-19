Traveling to Maharashtra from Goa, Delhi, Kerala, U'khand, Rajasthan or Gujarat? Here's What You Need to Know

The Maharashtra government has put out a new SOP for those travelling to the state particularly by train from six of the worst affected states. If you are travelling to Maharashtra from Goa, Kerala, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan or Gujarat by train, then you will have to undergo a compulsory home quarantine time for 15 days after arrival in the state. You will be allowed to board the train only if you have a negative RT-PCR report. Unreserved passengers will not be allowed to board trains coming from these States to Maharashtra.

Here’s what you need to know

— SOPs in place for people travelling to Maharashtra from some of the worst affected places.

— Mandatory 15 days home quarantine for all who reach Maharashtra from these states.

— All those travelling from Goa, Kerala, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat will need to carry a negative RT PCR report

— Passengers from the above six states will be stamped with a home quarantine stamp for 15 days

— Fine of Rs 1,000 in case of violation

— Railways shouldn’t allow unconfirmed passengerS to travel on these trains

— Railways to share details of arrival with disaster management of state at least four hours before the arrival of such long-distance trains

