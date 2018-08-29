Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Supplementary Results 2018 at 1PM Today, Stay Tuned!

Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Supplementary Results 2018 are expected to be released at 1PM today by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on its official website – mahresult.nic.in. Maharashtra State Education Minister, Vinod Tawde had announced that candidates appearing for HSC and SSC supplementary exams will be able to apply for admissions to professional courses till 31st August 2018. The Ministry had earlier requested the Supreme Court to extend the date of admissions to 31st August 2018 for candidates who were awaiting results of Maharashtra Board Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams 2018, which the Top Court had accepted.MSBSHSE has already declared the result for HSC or Class 12th on 24th August 2018, last week.result of SSC Class 10 examination will be declared today at 1 PM. All the students who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, mahresult.nic.in,” told an official from Maharashtra Education department to Indian Express.Candidates awaiting their SSC Class 10th Supplementary Exam Result 2018 must keep a tab on the official website to check and download their result once it’s released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.