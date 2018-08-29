English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Supplementary Results 2018 at 1PM Today, Stay Tuned!
Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Supplementary Results 2018 are expected to be released at 1PM today by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on its official website – mahresult.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Supplementary Results 2018 are expected to be released at 1PM today by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on its official website – mahresult.nic.in. Maharashtra State Education Minister, Vinod Tawde had announced that candidates appearing for HSC and SSC supplementary exams will be able to apply for admissions to professional courses till 31st August 2018. The Ministry had earlier requested the Supreme Court to extend the date of admissions to 31st August 2018 for candidates who were awaiting results of Maharashtra Board Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams 2018, which the Top Court had accepted.
MSBSHSE has already declared the result for HSC or Class 12th on 24th August 2018, last week.
result of SSC Class 10 examination will be declared today at 1 PM. All the students who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, mahresult.nic.in,” told an official from Maharashtra Education department to Indian Express.
Candidates awaiting their SSC Class 10th Supplementary Exam Result 2018 must keep a tab on the official website to check and download their result once it’s released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.
MSBSHSE has already declared the result for HSC or Class 12th on 24th August 2018, last week.
result of SSC Class 10 examination will be declared today at 1 PM. All the students who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, mahresult.nic.in,” told an official from Maharashtra Education department to Indian Express.
Candidates awaiting their SSC Class 10th Supplementary Exam Result 2018 must keep a tab on the official website to check and download their result once it’s released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
-
Monday 27 August , 2018
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
Monday 27 August , 2018 RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Masaba Gupta: I Won’t Tolerate a Single Thing Being Said About Madhu’s Character
- Google For India 2018: Google Updates Assistant For Android And Home Smart Speakers
- Royal Enfield Pays Homage to Indian Armed Forces, Launches New Classic Signals 350 Motorcycle for Rs 1.61 Lakh
- Microsoft Office Lens App Gets Text Annotations on iOS, Android
- Stage Fright, What’s That? India’s Fresh-Faced Shooters Leave Indelible Mark at Asian Games
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...