English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Supplementary Results 2018 Declared at mahresult.nic.in, Aurangabad Records Highest Pass Percentage at 32.83%
A total of 33397 candidates had appeared for the 10th or SSC Supplementary Exams in July/August, this year, out of which 4747 have cleared the examination and will be now eligible for admissions to higher classes.
Staff Selection Commission logo. (File photo)
Loading...
Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Supplementary Results 2018 have been declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on its official website – mahresult.nic.in. Aurangabad has recorded the highest pass percentage with 32.83%. A total of 33397 candidates had appeared for the 10th or SSC Supplementary Exams in July/August, this year, out of which 4747 have cleared the examination and will be now eligible for admissions to higher classes.
Candidates who had appeared for the Maharashtra Board SSC Supply Exams can follow the instructions below and check their result now:
How to check Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Supplementary Results 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://mahresult.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘SSC Examination Result July 2018’
Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number and Mother’s first name as mentioned on the Admit Card/Form (Fill XXXX if mother’s name is not mentioned) and click on View Result
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://mahresult.nic.in/sscjul2018/sscjul2018.htm
Candidates who had appeared for the Maharashtra Board SSC Supply Exams can follow the instructions below and check their result now:
How to check Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Supplementary Results 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://mahresult.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘SSC Examination Result July 2018’
Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number and Mother’s first name as mentioned on the Admit Card/Form (Fill XXXX if mother’s name is not mentioned) and click on View Result
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://mahresult.nic.in/sscjul2018/sscjul2018.htm
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
-
Monday 27 August , 2018
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
Monday 27 August , 2018 RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- India B vs Australia A, Live Cricket Score, Quadrangular Series Final in Bengaluru: India B in Command; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Picks Two Wickets For India A
- Realme 2 vs Honor 7A vs Redmi Y2 vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1): Affordable Android Phone Battle Heats up
- How to Obtain International Driving License in India – Step by Step Guide
- Nandamuri Harikrishna Dead: Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati Mourn Loss of Telugu Actor
- Masaba Gupta: I Won’t Tolerate a Single Thing Being Said About Madhu’s Character
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...