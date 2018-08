Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Supplementary Results 2018 Declared at mahresult.nic.in, Aurangabad Records Highest Pass Percentage at 32.83%

Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Supplementary Results 2018 have been declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on its official website – mahresult.nic.in . Aurangabad has recorded the highest pass percentage with 32.83%. A total of 33397 candidates had appeared for the 10th or SSC Supplementary Exams in July/August, this year, out of which 4747 have cleared the examination and will be now eligible for admissions to higher classes.Candidates who had appeared for the Maharashtra Board SSC Supply Exams can follow the instructions below and check their result now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://mahresult.nic.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘SSC Examination Result July 2018’Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number and Mother’s first name as mentioned on the Admit Card/Form (Fill XXXX if mother’s name is not mentioned) and click on View ResultStep 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://mahresult.nic.in/sscjul2018/sscjul2018.htm