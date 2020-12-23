Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam Results 2020 Declared at mahresult.nic.in; How to Check

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the results for SSC and HSC repeater exams 2020. Those who took these exams can check their results on the official website of the Maharashtra Examination Results 2020 at http://mahresult.nic.in/.

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th supplementary exams were held from November 20 to December 10, while the SSC supplementary papers took place from November 20 to December 5. The practical exams for SSC were held from November 18 to December 5, while the HSC oral exams were conducted from November 18 to December 10.

How to check Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary exam results 2020

Step 1: Go to the official website http://mahresult.nic.in/.

Step 2: Select the exam for which you appeared

Step 3: Enter roll number and mother’s first name

Step 4: Click on View Result

Step 5: Result will appear on screen

Step 6: Take printout of the results for future reference

Check every detail printed on the marksheet carefully. Sometimes, it happens that a student is shown absent in the exam for which he appeared or wrong marks are mentioned against any subject. In case of any such discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact the authorities concerned and get it rectified.

The MSBSHSE declared Class 12 results on July 16. This year, exams were delayed or had to be postponed in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 . Due to delay in holding of Maharashtra Board HSC 12th exams, results were also deferred.

Meanwhile, the Board has released a notification regarding filling of forms for Maharashtra SSC board exam 2021. Those who are in Class 10 can fill the form from December 23 to January 11, 2021.

The application process for repeater and private students will conducted from January 12 to 25, 2021. Students have to fill the form online.