Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Announced at mahresult.nic.in: Maharashtra Class 10 Results Out Across Portals
The Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 can be checked online as the it has been released by the Maharashtra State at mahresult.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Announced | The Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 was officially declared today June 8 (Saturday) on the exam convener Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education’s website mahresult.nic.in. The Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 can be downloaded now online, as in the morning it was announced via press conference and then uploaded on the homepage on the website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. In Maharashtra, the Class 10 board examination was held from March 1 to March 22 and over 17 lakh students took the exam for this academic year.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Statistics
Total Passing % - 77.10
Girls - 82.82%
Boys - 72.18%
Topper District -
Konkan - 88.38%
Candidates waiting their Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 can view their scores on the below-listed three alternative portals by entering their correct credentials of Maharashtra Board 2019 Examination -
Steps for downloading Maharashtra SSC Result 2019
The published Maharashtra Class 10th Result 2019 can be checked and a printout can be taken as well from the webpage of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or also called as MSBSHSE. Here are four simple steps for the same-
Step 1- Visit the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education’s official website - mahresult.nic.in
Step 2- Click on the link reading as Maharashtra Class 10th Result
Step 3- Now, enter the required details like roll number, registration number and submit your details
Step 4- The Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Take a print out for future reference
Till now, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 or the MSBSHSE Class 12th result on May 28.
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
World Oceans Day: Saving the Oceans by Combating Plastic Pollution
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Donald Trump Says Moon is a Part of Mars, Scolds NASA for Planning Another Lunar Mission
- Jonas Brothers Join Sophie Turner at Dark Phoenix Premiere But Priyanka Chopra Gives It a Miss
- The Ferrari SF90 Stradale Redefines Maranello's Glorious V8 Bloodline
- India vs Australia: 'No Chance' I'll Share Dhoni's Secrets With Australian Camp, Says Hussey
- Facebook Investors Want Mark Zuckerberg Out, Share Structure Redone: The Full Story
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s