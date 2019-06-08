Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Announced at mahresult.nic.in: Maharashtra Class 10 Results Out Across Portals

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Announced | The Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 was officially declared today June 8 (Saturday) on the exam convener Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education’s website mahresult.nic.in. The Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 can be downloaded now online, as in the morning it was announced via press conference and then uploaded on the homepage on the website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. In Maharashtra, the Class 10 board examination was held from March 1 to March 22 and over 17 lakh students took the exam for this academic year.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Statistics

Total Passing % - 77.10

Girls - 82.82%

Boys - 72.18%

Topper District -

Konkan - 88.38%

Candidates waiting their Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 can view their scores on the below-listed three alternative portals by entering their correct credentials of Maharashtra Board 2019 Examination -

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

results.gov.in

Steps for downloading Maharashtra SSC Result 2019

The published Maharashtra Class 10th Result 2019 can be checked and a printout can be taken as well from the webpage of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or also called as MSBSHSE. Here are four simple steps for the same-

Step 1- Visit the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education’s official website - mahresult.nic.in

Step 2- Click on the link reading as Maharashtra Class 10th Result

Step 3- Now, enter the required details like roll number, registration number and submit your details

Step 4- The Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Take a print out for future reference

Till now, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 or the MSBSHSE Class 12th result on May 28.