Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Date and Time: MSBSHSE Class 10 Results to be Out at mahresult.nic.in; Details
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will host the Maharashtra SSC result 2019 or MSBSHSE 10th results at mahresult.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Date and Time | In Maharashtra, the date and time for the MSBSHSE SSC results for class 10 students have been confirmed by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The Maharashtra SSC result 2019 or the MSBSHSE Class 10 results will be released by the Maharashtra State Board on June 8 (today) at 1pm on the official website at mahresult.nic.in. Therefore, students are advised to be prepared with their admit cards to check their MSBSHSE SSC results.
This year, nearly 17 lakh students appeared in the Maharashtra Board class 10 examination that was conducted from March 1 to March 22, 2019.
Alternative websites to check Maharashtra SSC results:
Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: How to Check
Step 1: Visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link reading as Maharashtra SSC Result 2019
Step 3: On the result login window, enter the required details
Step 4: Click on submit button
Step 5: The Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 can be viewed and downloaded
Last year, the SSC Maharashtra result was declared on 8 June, 2018 and it recorded a passing percentage of 89.41 %.
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Ajmer Residents Lock Water Containers Amidst Rajasthan Heatwave
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indians Call for World Cup Boycott After ICC Asks Dhoni to Remove Army Insignia Gloves
- Salman Khan's Bharat Proves that Bollywood Wants On-Screen Mothers as Young as Their Sons
- There Are 238 Apps on The Google Play Store That Could Render Your Android Phone Unusable
- OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.7 Fixes Phantom Touch and Adds Camera Tweaks: The Complete Changelog
- Facebook Investors Want Mark Zuckerberg Out, Share Structure Redone: The Full Story
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s