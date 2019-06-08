Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Date and Time: MSBSHSE Class 10 Results to be Out at mahresult.nic.in; Details

MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Date and Time | In Maharashtra, the date and time for the MSBSHSE SSC results for class 10 students have been confirmed by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The Maharashtra SSC result 2019 or the MSBSHSE Class 10 results will be released by the Maharashtra State Board on June 8 (today) at 1pm on the official website at mahresult.nic.in. Therefore, students are advised to be prepared with their admit cards to check their MSBSHSE SSC results.

This year, nearly 17 lakh students appeared in the Maharashtra Board class 10 examination that was conducted from March 1 to March 22, 2019.

Alternative websites to check Maharashtra SSC results:

1. examresults.net

2. indiaresults.com

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link reading as Maharashtra SSC Result 2019

Step 3: On the result login window, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit button

Step 5: The Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 can be viewed and downloaded

Last year, the SSC Maharashtra result was declared on 8 June, 2018 and it recorded a passing percentage of 89.41 %.