1-min read

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Declared: 77 Percent Clear Exam, How to Check Scores at mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board declared the Maharashtra SSC result 2019 or class 10 results. However, the SSC results can be checek at mahresult.nic.in at 1pm.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 8, 2019, 1:00 PM IST
Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Declared: 77 Percent Clear Exam, How to Check Scores at mahresult.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)
MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Announced | In Maharashtra, the results MSBSHSE SSC results for class 10 students have been announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The Maharashtra State Board conducted a press conference where officials announced the SSC results and then will upload the results on the website later. The Maharashtra SSC result 2019 or the MSBSHSE Class 10 results will be released by the Maharashtra State Board on June 8 (today) at 1pm on the official website at mahresult.nic.in. Students can only check their scores at 1pm and not before that. Therefore, students are advised to be prepared with their admit cards to check their MSBSHSE SSC results.

This year, nearly 17 lakh students appeared in the Maharashtra Board class 10 examination that was conducted from March 1 to March 22, 2019.

Alternative websites to check Maharashtra SSC results:

1. examresults.net

2. indiaresults.com

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link reading as Maharashtra SSC Result 2019

Step 3: On the result login window, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit button

Step 5: The Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 can be viewed and downloaded

Last year, the SSC Maharashtra result was declared on 8 June, 2018 and it recorded a passing percentage of 89.41 %.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
