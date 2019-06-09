Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Declared: Direct Link to Check 10th Results at mahresult.nic.in
The Maharashtra SSC result 2019 or the MSBSHSE class 10 results will be released today at 1pm by the Maharashtra State Board at mahresult.nic.in.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Today | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 or the Maharashtra Board class 10 results on June 8 at 1pm. The Maharashtra SSC Result or the Maharashtra Board 10th Results was released by the MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board on the official website at mahresult.nic.in.
For the academic year 2018-19, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education conducted the Maharashtra Class 10 board examination from March 1 to March 22. The Maharashtra Class 10th Result will be released by MSBSHSE for over 17 lakh students. The Maharashtra SSC Results help students decide the stream his/her shall pursue Class 12 (HSC) education.
As soon as the Maharashtra SSC Result is declared the same can also be checked at alternative websites- examresults.net and indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: Steps to follow
Step 1. Visit the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education’s official website - mahresult.nic.in
Step 2. Click on the link reading as Maharashtra SSC Result 2019
Step 3. On the Maharashtra Board Result 2019 login window, enter the required details like roll number, registration number
Step 4. Click on submit button to get your Maharashtra 10th Result 2019
Step 5. The Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 can viewed and downloaded
Step 6. Take a print out for future reference
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is a statutory and autonomous body established under the Maharashtra Secondary Boards Act 1965. The most prominent task of the board is to conduct the Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) and Maharashtra HSC (Class 12) examinations twice every year.
