Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Declared: 77 Percent Clear Exam, Check Scores at 1pm at mahresult.nic.in
The Maharashtra State Board declared the Maharashtra SSC result 2019 or class 10 results. However, the SSC results can be checek at mahresult.nic.in at 1pm.
(Image: News18.com)
MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Announced | In Maharashtra, the results MSBSHSE SSC results for class 10 students have been announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The Maharashtra State Board conducted a press conference where officials announced the SSC results and then will upload the results on the website later. The Maharashtra SSC result 2019 or the MSBSHSE Class 10 results will be released by the Maharashtra State Board on June 8 (today) at 1pm on the official website at mahresult.nic.in. Students can only check their scores at 1pm and not before that. Therefore, students are advised to be prepared with their admit cards to check their MSBSHSE SSC results.
Follow Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2019 Live Updates here
This year, nearly 17 lakh students appeared in the Maharashtra Board class 10 examination that was conducted from March 1 to March 22, 2019.
Alternative websites to check Maharashtra SSC results:
Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: How to Check
Step 1: Visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link reading as Maharashtra SSC Result 2019
Step 3: On the result login window, enter the required details
Step 4: Click on submit button
Step 5: The Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 can be viewed and downloaded
Last year, the SSC Maharashtra result was declared on 8 June, 2018 and it recorded a passing percentage of 89.41 %.
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
World Oceans Day: Saving the Oceans by Combating Plastic Pollution
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Ferrari SF90 Stradale Redefines Maranello's Glorious V8 Bloodline
- Smriti Irani Pens Heartfelt Post for 'Rockstar' Friend Ekta Kapoor on 44th Birthday, See Here
- Indians Call for World Cup Boycott After ICC Asks Dhoni to Remove Army Insignia Gloves
- Threatened and Forced to Change Name, Beef Festival Organisers in Kolkata are Sticking to The Menu
- IAF's Sukhoi Su-30 MKI to go Against France's Rafale Jets During Garuda VI Exercise In July
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s