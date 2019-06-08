Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Released LIVE Updates: Check Maharashtra Class 10th Results at mahresult.nic.in

Event Highlights
The Maharashtra State Board conducted the Maharashtra Class 10 board examination from March 1 to March 22. Over 17 lakh students appeared in the Maharashtra Class 10th exam this year.
Maharashtra SSC Result to be Available Online Shortly | Maharashtra Board students anxiously waiting for the Maharashtra SSC result 2019 will not have to wait for too long now as the class 10 results will be available shortly. The Maharashtra Board officials are scheduled to upload the Maharashtra SSC results by 1pm today.
How to Check MSBSHSE SSC Results | Follow the steps below to check the Maharashtra SSC results for class 10 students
Step 1: Visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link reading as Maharashtra SSC Result 2019
Step 3: On the result login window, enter the required details
Step 4: Click on submit button
Step 5: The Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 can be viewed and downloaded
Official Website to Check Maharashtra 10th SSC Results | The Maharashtra SSC Result or the Maharashtra Board 10th Results will be released by the MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board on the official website at mahresult.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
You can also check the MSBSHSE Class 10th Result 2019 at third-party websites: examresults.net , maharashtra.indiaresults.com and results.maharashtraeducation.com.
Steps to follow to check your Maharashtra SSC Result 2019:
1- Visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in
2- Click on the link reading as Maharashtra SSC Result 2019
3- On the Maharashtra Board Result 2019 login window, enter the required details like roll number, registration number
4- Click on submit button to get your Maharashtra 10th Result 2019
5- The Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 can be viewed and downloaded
6- Take a print out for future reference
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is a statutory and autonomous body established under the Maharashtra Secondary Boards Act 1965. The most prominent task of the board is to conduct the Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) and Maharashtra HSC (Class 12) examinations twice every year.
-
