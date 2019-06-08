Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: MSBSHSE to Declare 10th Results Today at 1pm at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Live Updates | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 today (June 8) at 1pm.The MSBSHSE will release the Maharashtra Class 10 result on the official website mahresult.nic.in. Students who are waiting for their Maharashtra Class 10 Board Result are requested to keep their hall ticket and registration card handy to access their result trouble-free.
The Maharashtra State Board conducted the Maharashtra Class 10 board examination from March 1 to March 22. Over 17 lakh students appeared in the Maharashtra Class 10th exam this year.
Jun 8, 2019 9:26 am (IST)
How to Check MSBSHSE SSC Results | Follow the steps below to check the Maharashtra SSC results for class 10 students
Step 1: Visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link reading as Maharashtra SSC Result 2019
Step 3: On the result login window, enter the required details
Step 4: Click on submit button
Step 5: The Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 can be viewed and downloaded
Jun 8, 2019 9:26 am (IST)
Jun 8, 2019 9:22 am (IST)
Jun 8, 2019 9:13 am (IST)
Keep MSBSHSE Hall Tickets Ready | The Maharashtra Board students who are waiting for their MSBSHSE class 10 results 2019 are requested to keep their hall ticket number and registration card handy. The Maharashtra SSC class 10 Result 2019 can’t be checked without the hall ticket or roll number.
Jun 8, 2019 9:10 am (IST)
Official Website to Check Maharashtra 10th SSC Results | The Maharashtra SSC Result or the Maharashtra Board 10th Results will be released by the MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board on the official website at mahresult.nic.in.
Jun 8, 2019 9:08 am (IST)
Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare the Maharashtra SSC results for the class 10 students today (June 8) at 1pm.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is a statutory and autonomous body established under the Maharashtra Secondary Boards Act 1965. The most prominent task of the board is to conduct the Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) and Maharashtra HSC (Class 12) examinations twice every year.