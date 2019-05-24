English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: Maharashtra Board to Release MSBSHSE Class 10 Results in June at mahresult.nic.in
The Maharashtra SSC Result or the Maharashtra Board 10th Results will be released by the MSBSHSE Maharashtra Baord on the official website at mahresult.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will likely release the Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 or the Maharashtra Board class 10 results by the first week of June. However, the Maharashtra Board or the MSBSHSE has not officially confirmed the date or time for declaration of Maharashtra SSC Result 2019. The Maharashtra SSC Result or the Maharashtra Board 10th Results will be released by the MSBSHSE Maharashtra Baord on the official website at mahresult.nic.in. The Maharashtra Board students who are waiting for their MSBSHSE class 10 results 2019 are requested to keep their hall ticket number and registration card handy. The Maharashtra SSC class 10 Result 2019 can’t be checked without the hall ticket or roll number.
For the academic year 2018-19, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education conducted the Maharashtra Class 10 board examination from March 1 to March 22. The Maharashtra Class 10th Result, Maharashtra board Result 2019 are released by MSBSHSE for over 17 lakh students. The Maharashtra SSC Results help students decide the stream his/her shall pursue for Class 12 (HSC) education.
As soon as the Maharashtra SSC Result, Maharashtra 10th Result, MSBSHSE Board Class 10th Result 2019 is declared the same can also be checked at alternative websites- examresults.net and indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: Steps to follow to check your Maharashtra 10th Result, MSBSHSE 10th Result
Step 1. Visit the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education’s official website - mahresults.nic.in
Step 2. Click on the link reading as Maharashtra SSC Result 2019
Step 3. On the Maharashtra Board Result 2019 login window, enter the required details like roll number, registration number
Step 4. Click on submit button to get your Maharashtra 10th Result 2019
Step 5. The Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 can viewed and downloaded
Step 6. Take a print out for future reference
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is a statutory and autonomous body established under the Maharashtra Secondary Boards Act 1965. The most prominent task of the board is to conduct the Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) and Maharashtra HSC (Class 12) examinations twice every year.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
For the academic year 2018-19, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education conducted the Maharashtra Class 10 board examination from March 1 to March 22. The Maharashtra Class 10th Result, Maharashtra board Result 2019 are released by MSBSHSE for over 17 lakh students. The Maharashtra SSC Results help students decide the stream his/her shall pursue for Class 12 (HSC) education.
As soon as the Maharashtra SSC Result, Maharashtra 10th Result, MSBSHSE Board Class 10th Result 2019 is declared the same can also be checked at alternative websites- examresults.net and indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: Steps to follow to check your Maharashtra 10th Result, MSBSHSE 10th Result
Step 1. Visit the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education’s official website - mahresults.nic.in
Step 2. Click on the link reading as Maharashtra SSC Result 2019
Step 3. On the Maharashtra Board Result 2019 login window, enter the required details like roll number, registration number
Step 4. Click on submit button to get your Maharashtra 10th Result 2019
Step 5. The Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 can viewed and downloaded
Step 6. Take a print out for future reference
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is a statutory and autonomous body established under the Maharashtra Secondary Boards Act 1965. The most prominent task of the board is to conduct the Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) and Maharashtra HSC (Class 12) examinations twice every year.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- News18 Analysis: Modi Juggernaut And Its Impact On India’s Political Landscape
- Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: What Indians are Googling About Modi and Rahul
- When David Toppled Goliath at the Grandest Stage
- 'EVM = Everyone Voted Modi': Twitter Comes up With New Acronym After NDA's Triumph in Elections
- WWDC 2019: Apple Sends Media Invites, Here’s What to Expect From the Event
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results