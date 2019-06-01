Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: Maharashtra to Release MSBSHSE 10th Results in Soon at mahresult.nic.in

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: Maharashtra to Release MSBSHSE 10th Results in Soon at mahresult.nic.in
The Maharashtra SSC Result or the Maharashtra Board 10th Results will be released by the MSBSHSE Maharashtra Baord on the official website at mahresult.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Soon | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will likely release the Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 or the Maharashtra Board class 10 results by the first week of June. However, the Maharashtra Board or the MSBSHSE has not officially confirmed the date or time for declaration of Maharashtra SSC Result 2019. The Maharashtra SSC Result or the Maharashtra Board 10th Results will be released by the MSBSHSE Maharashtra Baord on the official website at mahresult.nic.in. The Maharashtra Board students who are waiting for their MSBSHSE class 10 results 2019 are requested to keep their hall ticket number and registration card handy. The Maharashtra SSC class 10 Result 2019 can’t be checked without the hall ticket or roll number.
For the academic year 2018-19, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education conducted the Maharashtra Class 10 board examination from March 1 to March 22. The Maharashtra Class 10th Result, Maharashtra board Result 2019 are released by MSBSHSE for over 17 lakh students. The Maharashtra SSC Results help students decide the stream his/her shall pursue for Class 12 (HSC) education.
As soon as the Maharashtra SSC Result, Maharashtra 10th Result, MSBSHSE Board Class 10th Result 2019 is declared the same can also be checked at alternative websites- examresults.net and indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: Steps to follow to check your Maharashtra 10th Result, MSBSHSE 10th Result
Step 1. Visit the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education’s official website - mahresults.nic.in
Step 2. Click on the link reading as Maharashtra SSC Result 2019
Step 3. On the Maharashtra Board Result 2019 login window, enter the required details like roll number, registration number
Step 4. Click on submit button to get your Maharashtra 10th Result 2019
Step 5. The Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 can viewed and downloaded
Step 6. Take a print out for future reference
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is a statutory and autonomous body established under the Maharashtra Secondary Boards Act 1965. The most prominent task of the board is to conduct the Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) and Maharashtra HSC (Class 12) examinations twice every year.
For the academic year 2018-19, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education conducted the Maharashtra Class 10 board examination from March 1 to March 22. The Maharashtra Class 10th Result, Maharashtra board Result 2019 are released by MSBSHSE for over 17 lakh students. The Maharashtra SSC Results help students decide the stream his/her shall pursue for Class 12 (HSC) education.
As soon as the Maharashtra SSC Result, Maharashtra 10th Result, MSBSHSE Board Class 10th Result 2019 is declared the same can also be checked at alternative websites- examresults.net and indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: Steps to follow to check your Maharashtra 10th Result, MSBSHSE 10th Result
Step 1. Visit the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education’s official website - mahresults.nic.in
Step 2. Click on the link reading as Maharashtra SSC Result 2019
Step 3. On the Maharashtra Board Result 2019 login window, enter the required details like roll number, registration number
Step 4. Click on submit button to get your Maharashtra 10th Result 2019
Step 5. The Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 can viewed and downloaded
Step 6. Take a print out for future reference
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is a statutory and autonomous body established under the Maharashtra Secondary Boards Act 1965. The most prominent task of the board is to conduct the Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) and Maharashtra HSC (Class 12) examinations twice every year.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile: Best Weapons in the Game, Feat. AWM Sniper, MK14 SMG and More
- World No Tobacco Day: Busting Common Myths About Smoking
- In Kolkata, a College Admission Form Allows You to Choose 'Humanity' as Religion
- Narendra Modi Oath Taking Ceremony: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma in Attendance
- PUBG Tragedy: 16-Year-Old in Madhya Pradesh Dies After Playing Game For 6 Hours Straight
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results