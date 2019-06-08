Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: MSBSHSE 10th Results to be Released Today at 1pm at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 or the Maharashtra Board class 10 results today at 1pm. The Maharashtra SSC Result or the Maharashtra Board 10th Results will be released by the MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board on the official website at mahresult.nic.in. The Maharashtra Board students who are waiting for their MSBSHSE class 10 results 2019 are requested to keep their hall ticket number and registration card handy. The Maharashtra SSC class 10 Result 2019 can’t be checked without the hall ticket or roll number.

For the academic year 2018-19, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education conducted the Maharashtra Class 10 board examination from March 1 to March 22. The Maharashtra Class 10th Result, Maharashtra board Result 2019 are released by MSBSHSE for over 17 lakh students. The Maharashtra SSC Results help students decide the stream his/her shall pursue for Class 12 (HSC) education.

As soon as the Maharashtra SSC Result, Maharashtra 10th Result, MSBSHSE Board Class 10th Result 2019 is declared the same can also be checked at alternative websites- examresults.net and indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: Steps to follow to check your Maharashtra 10th Result, MSBSHSE 10th Result

Step 1. Visit the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education’s official website - mahresult.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link reading as Maharashtra SSC Result 2019

Step 3. On the Maharashtra Board Result 2019 login window, enter the required details like roll number, registration number

Step 4. Click on submit button to get your Maharashtra 10th Result 2019

Step 5. The Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 can viewed and downloaded

Step 6. Take a print out for future reference

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is a statutory and autonomous body established under the Maharashtra Secondary Boards Act 1965. The most prominent task of the board is to conduct the Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) and Maharashtra HSC (Class 12) examinations twice every year.