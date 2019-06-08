Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Out: Konkan District Tops; Find Maharashtra 10th Scores at 1pm at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Soon | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the results of the State Secondary Certificate (SSC) examination today at 1 pm, confirmed officials. Candidates who sat for the Class 10 or SSC examinations can log on to the official website at mahresult.nic.in, in order to check their scores when the exam results are declared.

Maharashtra Board candidates will be able to access hard copies of their results, along with their certificates, at their respective schools and institutions.

This year, the Class 10 exams were held between 1 March and 22 March.

Below are the steps to be followed to check the Maharashtra SSC results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the official site, you will find the latest announcement of the SSC results.

Step 3: Click on "SSC Examination Result 2019".

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to enter details like your roll number and your mother's first name.

Step 5: Click on "view result".

Step 6: You will be able to see your scores now.

Step 7: Save your results and take a print out for safekeeping.

Last year, as many as 17,51,353 students appeared for the SSC examinations and 89.41 percent of them passed. In 2018, the SSC Maharashtra results were declared on 8 June.

The MSBSHE conducts the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 exams every year. The board has nine divisions which are primarily located at Pune, Mumbai, Nasik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Latur, Amravati and Ratnagiri.

Candidates who do not pass their Class 10 exams can sit for supplementary tests in July. Instructions for the supplementary exams will be released only after the results are declared.