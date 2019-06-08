Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Released: Maharashtra Board Class 10 Scores to be LIVE at 1pm at mahresult.nic.in

The MSBSHSE 10th Result 2019 will be hosted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on its official website mahresult.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 8, 2019, 11:37 AM IST
Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Released: Maharashtra Board Class 10 Scores to be LIVE at 1pm at mahresult.nic.in
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Date and Time | The Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 is all set be officially declared today at 1 pm. The Maharashtra Board SSC Results will be announced via a press conference at 11 am by the exam administrating authority Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. Then, the MSBSHSE 10th Result 2019 will be hosted on its official website mahresult.nic.in

Candidates can check their score from these three alternative portals such as, examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in

Steps to download Maharashtra SSC Result 2019

Candidates waiting their Maharashtra 10th Result 2019, MSBSHSE 10th Result 2019 can check it online by following the below listed steps-

Step 1-Visit the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education’s official website - mahresult.nic.in

Step 2- You will find a link reading as Maharashtra SSC Result 2019, click it

Step 3- Now, enter the required details like roll number, registration number

Step 4- Click on submit button to get your Maharashtra 10th Result 2019

Step 5- The Maharashtra SSC Result 2019, MSBSHSE 10th Result 2019 can be viewed now

Step 6- Take a print out for future reference

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Also Watch

