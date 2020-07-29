SSC Result 2020 Maharashtra DECLARED LIVE Updates: 95.30% Clear Exams, Visit mahresult.nic.in at 1pm

Jul 29, 2020 10:28 am (IST)

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: How to Check on News18 Portal

Step 1: Go to News18 website by simply writing news18.com on Google. You can also write Maharashtra Board SSC result news18.com in Google search box to check the result.

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see the widget for results

Step 3: Then, click on the link for Maharashtra Board

Step 4: Enter roll number and select class and then click on the submit button

Step 5: You will get to see the result