SSC Result 2020 Maharashtra DECLARED LIVE Updates: 95.30% Clear Exams, Visit mahresult.nic.in at 1pm

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Declared | The Maharashtra Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad, announces the SSC result 2020 in a press conference today. However, the Maharashtra SSC results will be uploaded on the official and partnered websites at 1pm, therefore, students have to wait a little longer.
Event Highlights
The date and time of the Maharashtra SSC result announcement was confirmed by State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Twitter. "Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce the result of 10th class on 29/07/2020 at 01:00 pm," she tweeted, wishing students "good luck".
SSC Result 2020: Maharashtra Board Presser to Begin Shortly | The Maharashtra Board will conduct a press conference shortly to announce the SSC results. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) will officially upload the Maharashtra SSC result 2020 today at 1pm on its official and partnered websites.
SSC Result 2020: Exams Hit by Coronavirus | This year, while the SSC examinations were scheduled from March 7 to April 1, the practical exams for the same were conducted between February 15 and March 4. Upon facing rebuke from students, the Maharashtra Board decided to postpone the pending Geography exam, and later cancel it. For the Geography paper, the 17 lakh students who were registered to appear for it will be passed. Apart from the Geography paper, the Maharashtra Board also cancelled the examinations for vocational subjects that were to be conducted for children with special needs. Thus, the same marking scheme of the average score will be applied to the vocational papers as well.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: How to Check on News18 Portal
Step 1: Go to News18 website by simply writing news18.com on Google. You can also write Maharashtra Board SSC result news18.com in Google search box to check the result.
Step 2: On the homepage, you will see the widget for results
Step 3: Then, click on the link for Maharashtra Board
Step 4: Enter roll number and select class and then click on the submit button
Step 5: You will get to see the result
Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: Passing Criteria | To clear the SSC examinations, a student needs to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject. After the result is announced, the qualifying students will be issued with an original mark sheet, which can be collected by the students from their respective schools. However, this year students may receive digital marksheets due to the physical distancing norms in place as a precautionary step to arrest the fast spread of the coronavirus infection.
Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020: How to Check on Official Website | To check the Maharashtra SSC results, candidates need to click on their relevant class link displayed on the homepage. Then, they have to enter the roll number, mother’s name, and other details to log in. Finally, a candidate has to click on the "view result" button and the SSC scores will be displayed on the screen.
Step 1. Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in
Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “SSC Examination Result 2020”
Step 3. Enter your credentials and login
Step 4. The result will appear on the display screen
Step 5. Download the Maharashtra SSC result 2020 and take a print out of your scores for future reference.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: How to Check on News18 | The Maharashtra Board SSC results can be checked online on the official websites and also on News18 portal. Going by the trends of the past few years, the official websites are most likely to crash at the time of the announcement of the SSC result 2020 due to a sudden surge in traffic. In that case, students must not fret as they can check their results directly on News18 portal by registering below. By pre-registering below, students will be updated regularly about the status of their SSC results and will receive a message once the class 10 results are live and the scores can be checked hassle-free.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Today at 1pm | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) will release the Maharashtra SSC result 2020 today (July 29) at 1pm. The Maharashtra Board class 10 results will be announced for approximately 17 lakh students who had appeared in the state board SSC exams, which was initially scheduled to be held from March 7 to April 1, but was postponed midway and later the remaining papers were cancelled.
Representative image.
महाराष्ट्र राज्य माध्यमिक व उच्च माध्यमिक शिक्षण मंडळा तर्फे इ.१० वी चा निकाल उद्या दिनांक २९/०७/२०२० रोजी दुपारी ०१:०० वाजता जाहीर करण्यात येणार. इ. १० वीच्या सर्व— Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) July 28, 2020
विद्यार्थ्यांना उज्ज्वल यशासाठी खूप शुभेच्छा ! @CMOMaharashtra @bb_thorat @AjitPawarSpeaks #examresults #sscresult pic.twitter.com/peHKZP2KY9
The Maharashtra Board class 10 results will be announced for approximately 17 lakh students who had appeared in the state board SSC exams, which was initially scheduled to be held from March 7 to April 1, but was postponed midway and later the remaining papers were cancelled.
Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020: How to Check on Official Website
To check the Maharashtra SSC results, candidates need to click on their relevant class link displayed on the homepage. Then, they have to enter the roll number, mother’s name, and other details to log in. Finally, a candidate has to click on the "view result" button and the SSC scores will be displayed on the screen.
Step 1. Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in
Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “SSC Examination Result 2020”
Step 3. Enter your credentials and login
Step 4. The result will appear on the display screen
Step 5. Download the Maharashtra SSC result 2020 and take a print out of your scores for future reference.
This year, while the SSC examinations were scheduled from March 7 to April 1, the practical exams for the same were conducted between February 15 and March 4. Upon after facing rebuke from students, the Maharashtra Board decided to postpone the pending Geography exam, and later cancel it. For the Geography paper, the 17 lakh students who were registered to appear for it will be passed. Apart from the Geography paper, the Maharashtra Board also cancelled the examinations for vocational subjects that were to be conducted for children with special needs. Thus, the same marking scheme of the average score will be applied to the vocational papers as well.
The
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sony HT-G700 Soundbar Review: Are You Getting The Salted, Butter Or Barbeque Popcorn?
- Set Up Microsoft Family Safety App For Your Family: This Is What It Does On Android And iPhone
- As Google, Facebook, Amazon & Apple Testify Today, This Is What Happened At The Last Antitrust Hearing
- 'Cristiano Ronaldo is a Real Icon, Michael Jordan of Football': Jesse Lingard
- 6Ft 10In Princepal Singh from Punjab Becomes First from NBA India Academy to Sign Pro Contract