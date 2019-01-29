English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maharashtra Starts Distributing Baby-care Kits to Curb Infant Deaths
The scheme is applicable only for the first child and will benefit around four lakh women across the state, Women and Child Development Minister Pankaja Munde said here after launching the scheme.
Representative image. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Pixelistanbul/ Istock.com)
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday started distributing baby-care kits to the children born in primary health centres and government hospitals, as part of its efforts to reduce the infant mortality rate.
The scheme is applicable only for the first child and will benefit around four lakh women across the state, Women and Child Development Minister Pankaja Munde said here after launching the scheme.
"The baby-care kits will be given to the women, who are admitted to a state-run hospital, after their first delivery. The government has allocated Rs 20 crore for the scheme. But in case more money is required, we will get more funds," she said.
"The government-run hospitals and primary health centres in the state report around 10 lakh deliveries every year, of which around four lakh are first-time deliveries (first-time mothers). All these four lakh women will get the baby-care kits," she said.
Each kit contains a blanket, a small mattress, a towel, a thermometer, baby oil, shampoo, toys, nail-cutter, gloves, socks, among other things. The cost of the kit is around Rs 2,000, the minister added.
Similar scheme is going on in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu and it has shown some success in terms of bringing down the infant mortality, Munde said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The scheme is applicable only for the first child and will benefit around four lakh women across the state, Women and Child Development Minister Pankaja Munde said here after launching the scheme.
"The baby-care kits will be given to the women, who are admitted to a state-run hospital, after their first delivery. The government has allocated Rs 20 crore for the scheme. But in case more money is required, we will get more funds," she said.
"The government-run hospitals and primary health centres in the state report around 10 lakh deliveries every year, of which around four lakh are first-time deliveries (first-time mothers). All these four lakh women will get the baby-care kits," she said.
Each kit contains a blanket, a small mattress, a towel, a thermometer, baby oil, shampoo, toys, nail-cutter, gloves, socks, among other things. The cost of the kit is around Rs 2,000, the minister added.
Similar scheme is going on in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu and it has shown some success in terms of bringing down the infant mortality, Munde said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
Monday 28 January , 2019 SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch Madhuri Dixit Bring Life To Total Dhamaal Song 'Paisa Yeh Paisa'
- Sara Ali Khan Spills Beans on Her Personal Life, Reveals Veer Pahariya is the 'Only One I've Dated'
- Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Featuring Aishwarya, SRK, Alia Celebrates Glamour of Bollywood
- Twitch Gamer Falls Asleep on Live Stream, Wakes Up to 200+ Viewers and Money Donations
- 'Goooal!': Brazil Mother Narrates Games for Blind Son
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results