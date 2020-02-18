Maharashtra State Board Exams 2020 Begin from Today, MSBSHSE Issues HSC Guidelines

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) examinations are starting from Tuesday, February 18. A day before the commencement of the examination, MSBSHSE issued guidelines for the students asking them to report at the designated examination centres at 10:30 am, which is thirty minutes before the commencement of the test.

Maharashtra State Board HSC 2020 exam will continue till March 18. Today, the students will be appearing for the English examination.

According to a report by The Indian Express, MSBSHSE chairperson Shakuntala Kale asked the students to be seated on their seats by 10:30 am. Students reaching the examination hall after the final bell at 11 am will not be allowed to enter unless the exam centre head grants special permission in case of an emergency.

Exams will be conducted in 3,036 centres across the nine divisions of Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amaravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan. This year, a total number of 15, 05,027 will appear for the HSC examination in various streams including Science, Commerce, Arts, and Competency Vocational Course (MCVC).

The report mentioned Kale saying that special measures have been taken to reduce stress among those appearing for the board examination. The timetable for the exam was declared on November 18, to avoid "last-minute chaos and anxiety" among students.

She further said that a gap of at least one day is also being kept between two examinations. The students will be given the question papers 10 minutes before the exam commences. For the convenience of students appearing for board examination, special arrangements for counselling have been made with at least one counsellor appointed per district.

Kale added that the students who have missed practical examination for medical or other reasons will get a second chance to appear for "out-of-turn exams" on March 19 and 20.

The students appearing for Maharashtra State Board examination this year are allowed to carry plain calculators for subjects like mathematics, book keeping and accountancy. The students with learning disability and autism are allowed to carry calculators for physics and chemistry exams as well.

