English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission Recruitment 2018: 53 District Manager Posts, Apply before 10th May 2018
MSRLM Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 53 vacancies for the post of District Managers has begun on the official website of Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM) - umed.in.
Interested and eligible candidates must apply online on or before May 10, 2018.
MSRLM Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 53 vacancies for the post of District Managers has begun on the official website of Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM) - umed.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply online on or before May 10, 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply MSRLM Recruitment 2018 for District Managers?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.umed.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ tab given on the top navibar
Step 3 – Click on ‘Click here’ given under ‘Advertisement for recruitment of staff at District Mission Management Unit (DMMU) in the Umed-Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM). The last date online application submission is 10th May 2017. Click here for advertisement.’
Step 4 – Again click on ‘Click here’ given in front of relevant position
Step 5 – After reading the instructions, click on ‘Next’
Step 6 – Fill the application form with required information and choose the desired post
Step 7 – Save the form to complete the application process
Step 8 – Download the application form and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - http://jobs.msrlm.org/job-openings.php
MSRLM Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
District Manager (MIS and M&E) – 12
District Manager – Financial Inclusion, Job Placement and Skill Development – 10
District Manager – Marketing and Knowledge Management – 14
Office Superintendent/ District Manager – Procurement – 17
Eligibility Criteria:
District Manager (MIS and M&E) – The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Computer Application or Computer Management or Computer Science or Science in Information and Technology or Engineering in Information and Technology or Business Administration (Systems) or Science in Statistics or Business Administration in Information and Technology or Technology in Information Technology or Post Graduation Diploma in Computer Application (2 Years) from recognized University/ Institute.
District Manager - Financial Inclusion, Job Placement and Skill Development - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Commerce or Economics or Business Administration in Finance or Business Management in Finance, Management Studies in Finance or Post Graduate Diploma in Agri-Business Management (2 Years) from recognized University/ Institute.
District Manager – Marketing and Knowledge Management - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Business Administration in Marketing or Business Management in Marketing, Management Studies in Marketing or Social Entrepreneurship Development or Journalism and Mass Communication or Journalism or in Media Management from recognized University/Institute.
Office Superintendent/ District Manager – procurement - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Commerce or Business Administration in Finance or Business Management in Finance Management Studies in Finance or Chartered Accountant (CA) or Business Administration in Human Resource or Business Management in Human Resource, Management Studies in Human Resource or Business Administration in Procurement or Business Administration in Supply Chain Management from recognized University/Institute.
Applicants must go through the official advertisements to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix.
Age Limit:
The age of the applicants should not be more than 40 years as on 1st April 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as given in the official advertisements.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.30,000.
Selection Process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.
Also Watch
How to apply MSRLM Recruitment 2018 for District Managers?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.umed.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ tab given on the top navibar
Step 3 – Click on ‘Click here’ given under ‘Advertisement for recruitment of staff at District Mission Management Unit (DMMU) in the Umed-Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM). The last date online application submission is 10th May 2017. Click here for advertisement.’
Step 4 – Again click on ‘Click here’ given in front of relevant position
Step 5 – After reading the instructions, click on ‘Next’
Step 6 – Fill the application form with required information and choose the desired post
Step 7 – Save the form to complete the application process
Step 8 – Download the application form and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - http://jobs.msrlm.org/job-openings.php
MSRLM Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
District Manager (MIS and M&E) – 12
District Manager – Financial Inclusion, Job Placement and Skill Development – 10
District Manager – Marketing and Knowledge Management – 14
Office Superintendent/ District Manager – Procurement – 17
Eligibility Criteria:
District Manager (MIS and M&E) – The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Computer Application or Computer Management or Computer Science or Science in Information and Technology or Engineering in Information and Technology or Business Administration (Systems) or Science in Statistics or Business Administration in Information and Technology or Technology in Information Technology or Post Graduation Diploma in Computer Application (2 Years) from recognized University/ Institute.
District Manager - Financial Inclusion, Job Placement and Skill Development - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Commerce or Economics or Business Administration in Finance or Business Management in Finance, Management Studies in Finance or Post Graduate Diploma in Agri-Business Management (2 Years) from recognized University/ Institute.
District Manager – Marketing and Knowledge Management - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Business Administration in Marketing or Business Management in Marketing, Management Studies in Marketing or Social Entrepreneurship Development or Journalism and Mass Communication or Journalism or in Media Management from recognized University/Institute.
Office Superintendent/ District Manager – procurement - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Commerce or Business Administration in Finance or Business Management in Finance Management Studies in Finance or Chartered Accountant (CA) or Business Administration in Human Resource or Business Management in Human Resource, Management Studies in Human Resource or Business Administration in Procurement or Business Administration in Supply Chain Management from recognized University/Institute.
Applicants must go through the official advertisements to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix.
Age Limit:
The age of the applicants should not be more than 40 years as on 1st April 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as given in the official advertisements.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.30,000.
Selection Process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
Friday 20 April , 2018 Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Gionee S11 Lite vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: The Best Budget Phone Battle
- All-New Ford Freestyle Launched in India for Rs 5.09 Lakh
- Avengers: Infinity War-Think You Are Ready to Join The Marvel Superheroes? Take Our Quiz to Find Out
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
- Elon Musk's Recent Tweet Hints at a Surprise For Game of Thrones Fans