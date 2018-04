Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission Recruitment 2018: 53 District Manager Posts, Apply before 10th May 2018

MSRLM Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 53 vacancies for the post of District Managers has begun on the official website of Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM) - umed.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply online on or before May 10, 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.umed.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ tab given on the top navibarStep 3 – Click on ‘Click here’ given under ‘Advertisement for recruitment of staff at District Mission Management Unit (DMMU) in the Umed-Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM). The last date online application submission is 10May 2017. Click here for advertisement.’Step 4 – Again click on ‘Click here’ given in front of relevant positionStep 5 – After reading the instructions, click on ‘Next’Step 6 – Fill the application form with required information and choose the desired postStep 7 – Save the form to complete the application processStep 8 – Download the application form and take a print out for future referenceDirect Link - http://jobs.msrlm.org/job-openings.php District Manager (MIS and M&E) – 12District Manager – Financial Inclusion, Job Placement and Skill Development – 10District Manager – Marketing and Knowledge Management – 14Office Superintendent/ District Manager – Procurement – 17District Manager (MIS and M&E) – The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Computer Application or Computer Management or Computer Science or Science in Information and Technology or Engineering in Information and Technology or Business Administration (Systems) or Science in Statistics or Business Administration in Information and Technology or Technology in Information Technology or Post Graduation Diploma in Computer Application (2 Years) from recognized University/ Institute.District Manager - Financial Inclusion, Job Placement and Skill Development - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Commerce or Economics or Business Administration in Finance or Business Management in Finance, Management Studies in Finance or Post Graduate Diploma in Agri-Business Management (2 Years) from recognized University/ Institute.District Manager – Marketing and Knowledge Management - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Business Administration in Marketing or Business Management in Marketing, Management Studies in Marketing or Social Entrepreneurship Development or Journalism and Mass Communication or Journalism or in Media Management from recognized University/Institute.Office Superintendent/ District Manager – procurement - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Commerce or Business Administration in Finance or Business Management in Finance Management Studies in Finance or Chartered Accountant (CA) or Business Administration in Human Resource or Business Management in Human Resource, Management Studies in Human Resource or Business Administration in Procurement or Business Administration in Supply Chain Management from recognized University/Institute.Applicants must go through the official advertisements to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix.The age of the applicants should not be more than 40 years as on 1April 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as given in the official advertisements.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.30,000.The candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.