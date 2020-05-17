INDIA

1-MIN READ

Maharashtra Students Accuse Railways of Mismanagement During Travel from Delhi to Mumbai amid Lockdown

Image for representation

In a video message shared by several students, they claimed the railways had operated a train from Delhi to Mumbai but the lack of communication and cleanliness brought about hardships.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 5:00 PM IST
Some 1,000 students from Maharashtra preparing for civil services exams in Delhi alleged on Sunday that the railways' mismanagement had inconvenienced them.

"Though it was a special train, we were asked to sit in the general coaches which were not properly cleaned. We were asked to arrive at 10 in the morning on Saturday, but the train left in the evening," said Snehal Chavan, a UPSC aspirant in New Delhi.

"Except Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, we got help neither from the Delhi government nor the railways. Despite being crammed in some coaches, we were not allowed to use the ones that were empty. Out coaches were not connected, so communicating with fellow travelers was not possible," she claimed.

Another UPSC aspirant on board the train said water and food were scarce, despite assurances by railway officials.

