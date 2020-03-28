CHANGE LANGUAGE
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
Maharashtra Tally Now 159 as Six More Test Positive for Covid-19
Of these six new COVID-19 patients, five are from Mumbai and one from Nagpur, health department officials said.
Plastic vials containing tests for the coronavirus are pictured at a medical laboratory. (Reuters)
Mumbai: With six more persons testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, the total number of such cases in the state has gone up to 159, officials said on Saturday.
Of these six new COVID-19 patients, five are from Mumbai and one from Nagpur, health department officials said.
On Friday, 28 persons were found infected with coronavirus in different parts of the state, they said.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra on Plans to Start Family With Nick Jonas: It's Something I Definitely Want to Do
- Varun Dhawan's Quirky Coronavirus Rap Includes PM Modi, Teletubbies and Devdas, Watch Video
- Year After Disappointing Ending, Game of Thrones is Back to Entertain You in Lockdown
- Microsoft Xbox Series X Code Stolen in Cyber Attack on AMD, Reveals Company
- Supreme Court Allows Sale of 10 Per Cent Unsold BS-IV Stock for 10 Days Post Lockdown