Maharashtra Teen Repeatedly Raped by Uncle in Captivity Rescued After 24 Days
The girl has told police that the accused repeatedly raped her after confining her to a room and keeping it locked whenever he went out somewhere, the official said.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Jalna: A teenage girl was rescued from her 32-year-old uncle who allegedly confined her for 24 days and repeatedly raped her, police in Jalna in Maharashtra said on Saturday.
The 17-year-old girl had gone missing on January 14 and a probe zeroed in on a village in Mehkar tehsil in neighbouring Buldhana district where she was kept, said Inspector Shyamsunder Kauthale of Chandanzira police station.
"The accused had escaped from the spot along with the girl by the time police arrived. He frequently changed his place of stay to avoid arrest. On February 8, we nabbed the accused from a bus stop in Aurangabad and managed to rescue the girl," he said.
