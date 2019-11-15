Maharashtra Teen Sets Himself Ablaze After Father Refuses to Buy him a Motorcycle, Battles for Life

Mumbai: A 17-year-old son of a policeman set himself on fire inside a high school at Kalamboli in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, after his father refused to buy him a motorcycle, police said on Friday.

The boy set him on fire inside a toilet at New Sudhagad High School in Kalmboli at around 9 am, an official said.

The class 11 Science student was upset that his father, a police naik with the Mumbai police, had refused to buy him a motorcycle, he said.

On arriving at school, the victim locked himself inside the toilet and set himself on fire, the official said, adding that he came out screaming for help.

The school staff doused the fire and rushed him to MGM Hospital in Vashi, from where he was shifted to Burns Hospital in Airoli, he said.

The victim has sustained 96 per cent burns and is in a critical condition, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

