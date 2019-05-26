Maharashtra Teenager Arrested for 'Stalking, Slapping' Russian Woman in Goa

Goa Police on Sunday arrested a teenager from Solapur district in Maharashtra for allegedly stalking and assaulting a Russian woman tourist on May 15, a police spokesperson said.The accused, Ashpak Mujawar, 19, was arrested on Sunday from Nagoa village in North Goa, where he is residing temporarily.Last week, the Russian tourist had alleged that she was "stalked and slapped" by an unidentified person at Arpora village in North Goa and had claimed that the state police was refusing to investigate the case.The incident occurred on May 15, but got attention after the victim uploaded a video of her assault on social media, which later went viral.The victim claimed that she had turned down an offer of a "lift" from the two-wheeler- borne accused, who later stalked her and then slapped her, before speeding away on his vehicle.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)