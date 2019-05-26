Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra Teenager Arrested for 'Stalking, Slapping' Russian Woman in Goa

The victim claimed that she had turned down an offer of a "lift" from the two-wheeler- borne accused, who later stalked her and then slapped her, before speeding away on his vehicle.

IANS

May 26, 2019, 6:08 PM IST
Maharashtra Teenager Arrested for 'Stalking, Slapping' Russian Woman in Goa
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Panaji: Goa Police on Sunday arrested a teenager from Solapur district in Maharashtra for allegedly stalking and assaulting a Russian woman tourist on May 15, a police spokesperson said.

The accused, Ashpak Mujawar, 19, was arrested on Sunday from Nagoa village in North Goa, where he is residing temporarily.

Last week, the Russian tourist had alleged that she was "stalked and slapped" by an unidentified person at Arpora village in North Goa and had claimed that the state police was refusing to investigate the case.

The incident occurred on May 15, but got attention after the victim uploaded a video of her assault on social media, which later went viral.

The victim claimed that she had turned down an offer of a "lift" from the two-wheeler- borne accused, who later stalked her and then slapped her, before speeding away on his vehicle.
