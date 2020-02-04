Maharashtra TET Answer Key 2020 Released at mahatet.in, Click Here to Know More

The Maharashtra State Council for Examination has released the answer key of Teacher Eligibility Test. The Maharashtra TET answer key 2020 was published by the Maharashtra State Council for Examination on its official website. The official body conducted examination for hiring teachers in different streams on January 19.

Now, candidates can download Maharashtra TET 2020 answer key by visiting the official website mahatet.in.

Candidates can raise objections using the link , if they think answers provided in the key are incorrect. The option of filing and claiming objections is open till February 10. Aspirants should note that Maharashtra TET answer key can be challenged only through the link provided on the home page, hence they need to go to the official page .

How to download the Maharashtra TET Answer Key 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on Results

Step 3: Look for MTET Answer key 2020 and click on it

Step 4: Enter roll number and other details

Step 5: Select stream

Step 6: Download the Answer Key and take a printout for future use

How to raise objections to Maha TET Answer Key 2020?

Candidates can raise objections by following these steps

Step 1:Visit mahatet.in

Step 2: Click on “Raise Objection”

Step 3: Enter your Registration ID and password

Step 4: Raise Objections along with proof

Step 5: Pay the fee

Step 6: Save the confirmation page

The Maharashtra TET is conducted in three languages: Marathi, English and Urdu. The examination comprises two papers. The Paper I is for candidates eyeing posts of primary teachers, whereas Paper II is for those candidates aspiring to be secondary school teachers.

Appointment to the post of teachers happens only after a candidate qualifies the TET exams. Right to Education Act, 2009, mandates all sates to conduct TET exams for the appointment of teachers to all types of school.

