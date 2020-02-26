Maharashtra TET Final Answer Key Released at Mahatet.in, Download Via Direct Link

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination has published Maha TET 2019 Final Answer Key. The Maharashtra TET Answer Key 2019 was released by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination on its official website https://mahatet.in/. Candidates, who sat for the teacher eligibility test, can now download the answer key and tally their marked answers.

Candidates can also download Maharashtra TET 2019 Answer Key via Direct Link https://mahatet.in/home/Anserkey. They can also read the official notification released by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination for Maha TET Answer Key 2019 here https://mahatet.in/TET2019FINAL_ANSWER%20KEY/TET2019%20PRASIDDHI%20PATRAK.pdf

The exam conducting authority has released the answer key in Marathi, English, Urdu, Hindi, Bengali, Kannad, Telugu, Gujarathi and Sindhi. Maha TET 2019 Final Answer Key has been released for all three papers.

Maha TET Final Answer Key 2019: Steps to download

Candidates should follow the below-listed steps to download Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 Answer Key subject-wise:

Step 1: Visit official website mahatet.in

Step 2: Look for 'Maha TET Answer Key 2019' and click on it

Step 3: Select your preferred language in which you want to see the answer key

Step 5: Download Maharashtra TET 2019 answer key

Step 6: Save a copy of it on your computer or take a screen shot on your phone

