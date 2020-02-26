Maharashtra TET Final Answer Key Released at Mahatet.in, Download Via Direct Link
Candidates can also download Maharashtra TET 2019 Answer Key via Direct Link https://mahatet.in/home/Anserkey. They can also read the official notification released by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination for Maha TET Answer Key 2019.
Candidates can also download Maharashtra TET 2019 Answer Key via Direct Link https://mahatet.in/home/Anserkey. They can also read the official notification released by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination for Maha TET Answer Key 2019.
The Maharashtra State Council of Examination has published Maha TET 2019 Final Answer Key. The Maharashtra TET Answer Key 2019 was released by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination on its official website https://mahatet.in/. Candidates, who sat for the teacher eligibility test, can now download the answer key and tally their marked answers.
Candidates can also download Maharashtra TET 2019 Answer Key via Direct Link https://mahatet.in/home/Anserkey. They can also read the official notification released by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination for Maha TET Answer Key 2019 here https://mahatet.in/TET2019FINAL_ANSWER%20KEY/TET2019%20PRASIDDHI%20PATRAK.pdf
The exam conducting authority has released the answer key in Marathi, English, Urdu, Hindi, Bengali, Kannad, Telugu, Gujarathi and Sindhi. Maha TET 2019 Final Answer Key has been released for all three papers.
Maha TET Final Answer Key 2019: Steps to download
Candidates should follow the below-listed steps to download Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 Answer Key subject-wise:
Step 1: Visit official website mahatet.in
Step 2: Look for 'Maha TET Answer Key 2019' and click on it
Step 3: Select your preferred language in which you want to see the answer key
Step 5: Download Maharashtra TET 2019 answer key
Step 6: Save a copy of it on your computer or take a screen shot on your phone
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 23 January , 2020 Bal Thackeray: Maharashtra’s Charismatic Demagogue | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Could The Next Apple iPhones be Delayed Because of Coronavirus?
- Man Puts Up 'Happy Holi' Poster with Ex Girlfriend's Photo in UP, Arrested by 'Anti-Romeo' Sqad
- Chris Hemsworth Delivers Iconic 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' Dialogue, Wins Hearts of Indian Fans
- Woman Tweets to UP Police to Save Her from Eve-Teasers on Bus, Cops' Swift Response Wins Intenet
- 'Wearing Six-Inch Heels Liberates Women,' Says Inventor of the Louboutin