Maharashtra: Three MNS Members Arrested for Vandalizing Toll Plaza in Kasheli

Three members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have been arrested by the Narpoli police for vandalising a toll booth at Kasheli, located on the Thane-Bhiwandi road. According to reports, the MNS staged an agitation a few days ago to stop the toll collection at Kasheli Toll station due to a large number of potholes on Bhiwandi-Thane road.

On Monday, two workers of MNS came down to a toll booth with rods and started breaking the glass windows, reported the Indian Express. They also raised slogans and asked the officers to halt their toll collection, saying the roads are poorly maintained and full of potholes. A video of the incident was also released on social media.

The MNS had reportedly previously warned that the toll plaza will be demolished if the roads were not repaired. The video of the incident is currently going viral on social media.

MNS District Secretary (Thane) Sanjay Patil has often expressed his anger by breaking the Kasheli toll gate on the Bhiwandi-Thane road with the help of wooden sticks. Patil and two of his accomplices have been arrested by the police, who sprung to action as soon as the incident was reported.

The attack by activists has caused huge damage to the plaza. However, the culprits were completely unfazed and continued with their show of bravado. The incident has sent shock waves in the area and the video is currently going viral on the internet.

The Senior Inspector of the area, MB Shinde, has said that the police have registered an FIR against the three culprits.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here