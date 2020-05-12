INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra to Allow Home Delivery of Liquor, But Only to Those With Permits

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

However, the order, which has been issued by the Home Department, will come into effect only after guidelines are finalised, a senior official said.

  • News18.com Mumbai
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 7:22 PM IST
Share this:

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday said that it will allow home delivery of liquor for those with a license, but has imposed strict regulations, to avoid crowding at the shops.


However, the order, which has been issued by the Home Department, will come into effect only after guidelines are finalised, said a senior official.


Only those who have permit for drinking can order home delivery. Liquor shops that have opeend up shutters since May 5 will be able to take orders on phone.


The purpose is to avoid over-crowding at liquor stores and thus prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"The order was issued today, but it will not come into effect until detailed guidelines are framed. The government will issue the guidelines in a couple of days," an official said.


"The mode of payment has to be decided by the buyer and the seller. A person can order up to 12 IMFL (Indian-Made Foreign Liquor) bottles," he added.


Rules regarding possession of various types of liquor at home are displayed on the Excise department's website which buyers can check before ordering, the official said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading