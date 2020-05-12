Maharashtra to Allow Home Delivery of Liquor, But Only to Those With Permits

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday said that it will allow home delivery of liquor for those with a license, but has imposed strict regulations, to avoid crowding at the shops.







However, the order, which has been issued by the Home Department, will come into effect only after guidelines are finalised, said a senior official.







Only those who have permit for drinking can order home delivery. Liquor shops that have opeend up shutters since May 5 will be able to take orders on phone.







The purpose is to avoid over-crowding at liquor stores and thus prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"The order was issued today, but it will not come into effect until detailed guidelines are framed. The government will issue the guidelines in a couple of days," an official said.







"The mode of payment has to be decided by the buyer and the seller. A person can order up to 12 IMFL (Indian-Made Foreign Liquor) bottles," he added.







Rules regarding possession of various types of liquor at home are displayed on the Excise department's website which buyers can check before ordering, the official said.