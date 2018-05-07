Maharashtra to Enact Law to Encourage Inter-caste and Inter-religion Marriages

Fourth in the list of states with cases of honour killing, the Maharashtra government is planning to enact a law to encourage inter-caste and inter-religion marriages and to protect such couples.Minister for Social Justice & Special Assistance, Rajkumar Badole, held a review meeting of the committee constituted to frame the law. The draft for the law will be prepared within the next three months.Badole told News18 that the bill will be tabled in the upcoming monsoon session.Although there is already a Special Marriage Act for inter-religious marriages, there are various lacunae in it which will be considered in the new law, he said.According to the existing law, the children born to inter-caste couples are deprived of the benefits of reservations and other concessions given to the backward community if one parent is from the general category.The law will also focus on providing special benefits to children born to these couples. The children will get benefits of reservations and other concessions that one of their parents is already getting.Apart from that, the government will also provide special concessions such as fee waiver to these children.According to the inter-state marriage law committee chairman, CS Thul, letters have been sent to all district superintendents of police to seek information about the number of complaints pertaining to inter-caste marriages.