Maharashtra to Face Stricter Covid-19 Curbs, Partial Lockdown Likely; CM to Take Call on Night Curfew in Mumbai

As COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra witness a worrying upsurge, the state is likely to impose stricter rules as it issues fresh guidelines by Saturday. Parts of Maharashtra, that are worst affected by the surge in coronavirus infections might be placed under calibrated partial curfew. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday chaired the COVID-19 review meeting and took account of the preparedness both district and division wise, sources said. Maharashtra is among the five states that have registered a sharp rise in daily COVID-19 cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday as India recorded 59,118 new infections, the highest single-day rise so far this year.

The Maharashtra chief minister will take a call on whether there is a need to impose a night curfew in Mumbai, where the coronavirus is rearing its head again. With 5,504 new coronavirus cases coming to light on Thursday, Mumbai reported the highest one-day rise in infections on the second consecutive day. The caseload rose to 3,80,115.

The meeting also addressed the issue of laxity in following the COVID appropriate behaviour by people in Maharashtra.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar warned the people of Pune district that some “stringent measures” will be taken if the COVID-19 situation did not improve in the next one week. He further warned people to follow all the COVID-19 norms such as using masks, physical distancing and hand hygiene.

As many as 50 attendees will be permitted at weddings, while 20 persons are allowed at funerals, he said, adding that social and political events have been cancelled. Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to operate till 10 pm with a 50 per cent capacity, Pawar said. In view of the surge in infections, the state has decided to take control of 50 per cent of beds at private hospitals, he said.

The COVID-19 vaccination tally in Maharashtra reached 52,65,462 with 2,14,123 people getting the vaccine doses in a single day, officials said on Friday. Of the 2,14,123 who were vaccinated on Thursday, 10,397 were healthcare workers, 29,160 frontline workers, 34,197 people in the age group of 40 to 60 suffering from co- morbidities, while 1,24,632 were senior citizens who received the first dose, they said.