INDIA

1-MIN READ

Maharashtra to Foot Travel Bill of Needy Migrant Labourers From CM Relief Fund

Migrant workers return to their villages amid the coronavirus lockdown. (Reuters)

People stuck in other parts of the country but want to return to Maharashtra would also be funded.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 11:41 PM IST
The Maharashtra government on Sunday decided to bear the travel expenses of those migrant labourers who lacked resources but wanted to return to their home states amidst the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

A Government Order (GO) stated that the migrant labourers will have to register themselves with local police

and district collectors and complete the necessary health check up.

Once they are eligible as per the new norms for the travel, district collectors concerned will transfer the required amount to the Indian Railways, it said, adding that the necessary amount will be transferred from the CM's Relief Fund.

People stuck in other parts of the country but want to return to Maharashtra should also follow the same procedure of getting registered with local authorities, who will receive the funds from the CM's office to bear their travel expenses.

