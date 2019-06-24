Maharashtra to Get Solar Power Generation Plants in Four Dams
A committee headed by the executive director of the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC) is currently scrutinising the detailed project report and drafting the tenders, the minister said.
File photo of Girish Mahajan. (Twitter)
Mumbai: Maharashtra is all set to get floating solar power generation plants in four dams, state Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan told the Legislative Council on Monday.
In a written reply to a question raised by NCP MLC Hemant Takle, Mahajan stated the backwater of Wardha, Bebala, Khadakpurna and Pentakli dams has been selected for setting up the floating solar panels as per the Swiss Challenge method.
He said the estimated investment per megawatt is Rs 4.45 crore, with a total installed capacity of 500 MW.
A committee headed by the executive director of the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC) is currently scrutinising the detailed project report and drafting the tenders, the minister said.
The work to set up the plants is under progress as permitted under the Maharashtra Infrastructure Development Enabling Authority Act, he added.
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Is Salman Khan Charging Rs 31 Crore per Weekend for Hosting Bigg Boss 13?
- Sunny Leone Flaunts Her Bihari Dialect in 'Method Acting' Video, Watch Here
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Arrive in Paris Ahead of Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner's Wedding, See Pics
- Elon Musk Says 'Occupy Mars' But Uses Picture of the Moon Instead
- Deja Vu? Imran Khan Turning Chauffeur For Emir of Qatar Reminds People of Earlier Example
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s