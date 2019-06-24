Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Maharashtra to Get Solar Power Generation Plants in Four Dams

A committee headed by the executive director of the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC) is currently scrutinising the detailed project report and drafting the tenders, the minister said.

PTI

Updated:June 24, 2019, 9:27 PM IST
Maharashtra to Get Solar Power Generation Plants in Four Dams
File photo of Girish Mahajan. (Twitter)
Mumbai: Maharashtra is all set to get floating solar power generation plants in four dams, state Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan told the Legislative Council on Monday.

In a written reply to a question raised by NCP MLC Hemant Takle, Mahajan stated the backwater of Wardha, Bebala, Khadakpurna and Pentakli dams has been selected for setting up the floating solar panels as per the Swiss Challenge method.

He said the estimated investment per megawatt is Rs 4.45 crore, with a total installed capacity of 500 MW.

A committee headed by the executive director of the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC) is currently scrutinising the detailed project report and drafting the tenders, the minister said.

The work to set up the plants is under progress as permitted under the Maharashtra Infrastructure Development Enabling Authority Act, he added.

