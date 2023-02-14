CHANGE LANGUAGE
Maharashtra to Run `copy-free' Exam Campaign; Photocopy Shops in Vicinity of Exam Centres to Remain Shut

PTI

Last Updated: February 14, 2023, 23:43 IST

Mumbai, India

Police presence around exam centers would be stepped up (Representative image)

Class 10 exams of the Maharashtra Board will begin on March 2, and Class 12 from February 21

The Maharashtra government has decided to take steps to implement the “copy-free exams" campaign which includes shutting photo-copy shops in the 50-meter radius from exam centers ahead of Class 10 and 12 exams.

According to a presentation made by officials at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, exam centres will be graded according to their `sensitivity’, and the entry of unauthorised people will be banned within 50 metres of an exam center.

Police presence around exam centers would be stepped up.

Class 10 exams of the Maharashtra Board will begin on March 2, and Class 12 from February 21.

The education commissioner has been appointed as nodal officer and district collectors as coordinating officers for the campaign.

The cabinet on Tuesday also passed the Maharashtra Medical Purchase Authority Bill. Under this, the governing board will be headed by the chief minister with an IAS officer as its Chief Executive Officer.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
